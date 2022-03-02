Dwaine H. Larson, 84 of Cambridge, Minnesota, went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 28, 2022.
Dwaine was a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Farmer, Truck Driver, Sailor, Fisherman and Hunter.
He was born June 16, 1937 in Springvale Township, Isanti County, Minnesota to Herby and Bernice Larson. He attended the Dowling school through eighth grade and then went to Cambridge High School, graduating in 1955. With pride, he would often tell how he only missed a day and a half of school in 12 years—1/2 day for his grandmother's funeral and one day for deer hunting.
Dwaine helped his dad on the farm, driving tractor and putting up hay. He drove truck with his father hauling gravel.
He was drafted into the Army serving 2 years until he was discharged to serve in the Merchant Marines hauling military equipment overseas. While in the Army, he was in Okinawa and South Korea. He sailed for 42 years both on the Great Lakes and on the Coast traveling to Casablanca, Spain, Italy, Iran, Libya, Pakistan, India, Turkey and more. He started out as a coal passer and worked his way up to Chief Engineer.
He and his wife Lorna were married in 1965 and celebrated 57 years of marriage two days before his passing.
Dwaine loved spending time with his family and looked forward to when they came to visit. He loved hunting, spear-fishing, fishing, gardening and going to threshing and farm shows.
Dwaine was preceded in death by his parents, Herby and Bernice Larson and daughter, Nicole Larson.
Dwaine is survived by his loving wife Lorna (Swedeen) Larson; daughters, Rhonda (Suresh) Sivarajah and Julaine (Shawn) Ziemke; grandchildren, Sonjay Sivarajah, Asha (Corey) Bahr, Chelsey Schindeldecker, Emily Schindeldecker; sister, Dorienne Smith; special double cousins, Deanna Olson and Karen Mattson; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts and friends.
Funeral Services 11AM, Monday, March 7, 2022 at Springvale Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Military honors by Cambridge American Legion Color Guard. Interment at a later date in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.