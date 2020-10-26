Duane M. Johnson, age 76 of North Branch, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Preceded in death by parents, Hilfred and Dora (Keocher) Johnson and bother Marvin Johnson. Duane was a lifelong resident of North Branch and had many friends thought out his 76 years. Duane farmed his whole life and was a great trapper. Duane enjoyed local dinners and outings with his friends and great conversations that would include old stories throughout the years of memories of his family. As a boy, he was struck with polio with his body broken and he endured with no complaint. Duane became a rock for those around him and a wonderful friend who would listen and care. Until we meet again in Heaven. Rest in peace Duane. Love Rachel, Brandon and children. A visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
