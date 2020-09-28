Duane F. Damm

Duane Forrest Damm, age 86, most recently of Chisago City, passed away peacefully September 26, 2020 at Meadows Transitional Care Unit in Wyoming, MN. Duane was born October 19, 1933 near Brainerd to Alfred and Alida (Engebritson) Damm of Brainerd and then North Branch. The Damm family moved from the Brainerd area to a farm between Almelund and North Branch. He and a buddy drove the family’s Allis Chalmers tractor from Brainerd to the farm near Almelund. He graduated from North Branch High School, then attended trade school to become a tool and die maker. Duane worked as a tool and die maker at several companies. He served in the United States Army in small arms repair during the Korean War. On March 21, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara Larson of North Branch. They were happily married for over 59 years. They lived in North Branch until 1968, when they bought an 80 acre farm near Center City, and built a house where they lived until 2014. On the farm, they raised polled Hereford cattle, horses and dogs. They were involved with 4H, FFA, county fair activities when their two kids were living at home until graduation. Duane was very proud of his polled Hereford cattle and had a number of trophies. For the past six years, since selling the farm, he lived in a townhouse in Chisago City. Duane liked to work on projects around the farm and later at the townhouse. He set up a workshop in his garage at the townhouse to putter around and keep busy. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Alida Damm, his wife Barbara, sisters Audrey Harris, Nina Campeau and Yvonne Carlson. He is survived by daughter Susan (Jon) Cibuzar, son Norman (Holly) Damm; grandchildren Ben, Jess and Jon Damm, Katie and Cassie Cibuzar; brother Rodney Damm; sisters Diana Lawrence and Delores Cleveland; as well as many extended family members and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a date to be determined later. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lindstrom. www.grandstrandfh.com
