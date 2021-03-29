Dr. Raymond C. Magnuson

Raymond Carl Magnuson of Cambridge, MN died peacefully at age 94 surrounded by his family on March 21, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing. Ray was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as a respected physician and community and church leader. He lived a rich and full life dedicated to his faith and in service to his fellow man. Ray was born on June 7, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN, the first child of Henning Charles and Ruth Caroline Magnuson. He was a very bright child, full of mischief, energy and curiosity. When the family moved from Minneapolis to the family farm in Foley, MN, after Ray’s second grade year, his new teacher placed him in the fourth grade for his reading proficiency. Ray spent his later high school years living and working on a relative’s farm. He graduated at age 16 and traveled that summer to Chicago where he visited the Museum of Science and Industry. He was enthralled by the exhibits showing the complexities of the human body and decided then and there that a career in medicine was for him. Ray completed his premed education in two years at the University of Minnesota and then began medical school, graduating at the age of 23. In 1950, after a year’s Internship in Duluth, MN, he opened a private practice in Cambridge, MN with his classmate Gerald E. Larson. The two were lifelong friends and partners. Ray practiced medicine for over 50 years in Cambridge and his little practice grew into today’s large multi-specialty clinic. He married Janet J. Widen on September 8, 1950 and a year later, their only child, Toni Rae was born. Janet and their unborn son died the following year from a fulminate polio infection. Shortly after, Ray was called to serve in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant during the Korean War from 1953-1955. During this time, he met Marie Ann Nelson at First Baptist Church. She was a new second-grade teacher at the local school. They married December 28, 1953 and spent the next 67 years together. They had three children; Terri, Todd and Tricia. Ray was a man of many passions. His faith in Jesus Christ was of paramount importance to him and he lived his faith daily. He loved reading the scriptures and serving as a member of the First Baptist Church of Cambridge, as well as supporting the ministry of New Pathways. On four separate occasions throughout his life, he traveled to Africa to use his talents providing medical care at mission hospitals. Education was another passion, and he believed that it could provide opportunities, power and open doors. “Education is one thing no one can ever take away from you.” He supported his own children’s educational pursuits, as well as those of other young people in the community. He served on local as well as a college school boards and raised money for the local community college. He was generous with his time and resources, believing that “to whom much is given, much is expected.” Ray was also passionate about nature, caring for the land and enjoying the outdoors. He loved to fish, introducing his grandsons to “real fishing” in Canada. He planted tree farms and had his own little game reserve with a small trout pond which he loved to fish on. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Henning and Ruth Magnuson, sister Lois Huhnerkoch and first wife Janet Widen Magnuson. Ray is survived by wife Marie Ann Magnuson; children Toni Magnuson (Paul Kuhnmuench), Terri Rinke (Henry), Todd Magnuson (Sarah) and Tricia Carlson (Paul); brother Vernon (Mabel) Magnuson and sister Gladys Blomquist; grandchildren Emily Kuhnmuench, Tim Kuhnmuench and Stefanie Kuhnmuench, Kari Rodas, Megan Rinke, Amy Rinke, Eric Magnuson, Leah Miller, Anne Magnuson, Molly Magnuson, Erin Lindner, Kathryn Carlson, Luke Carlson and Daniel Carlson, soon to be 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Memorials are preferred to New Pathways. The family of Ray Magnuson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. David Pearson, the staff at Allina Hospital, GracePointe Crossing and our church family at First Baptist Church. Public visitation 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Private service to follow. Pallbearers: Dr. Paul Carlson, Dr. Paul Sanders, Dr. David Pearson, Dr. Dale Berry, Dr. Allen Mork, Dr. Al Baas. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Kermit Ericsson, Dr. Gary Reiners, Dr. Lowell Becker and Dr. David Lamusga. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
