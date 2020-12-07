Doug Johnson, Sr. of Wahkon, formerly of Spring Lake Park and Rush City, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home at the age of 82. Douglas William Johnson, Sr. was born May 9, 1938 to Raymond and Gladys (Rich) Johnson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Doug spent his youth in Spring Lake Park when it was still farmland, moved to Rush City in 1952 where he developed many lifelong friends. Doug joined the Navy in 1955 and worked as a radio operator on the carrier USS Shangri-La. After the Navy, he started a 50+ year career driving truck, mostly working long hauls to the west coast. He made so many trips he could recite the name of every town between Minneapolis and Los Angeles in order from memory. He drove for companies such as Fingerhut and Tonka Toys before venturing out on his own as an owner/operator, hauling everything from logs to toys to produce for Super Valu to mine castings and cedar siding. Doug loved the road and was always proud of his safety record. Though trucking was his main occupation, he also farmed and owned Rush City Oil at one point. In the late 1980’s, Doug made his home on 40 acres in Wahkon, where he made many more friends. Doug loved living there in the country and left this world peacefully in the home he built, just as he wished. Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing. So much so he experienced moose hunting trips to Canada and Northern Minnesota, halibut fishing in Alaska, and countless trips to Canada to catch pike, walleye and lake trout. He also enjoyed entertaining by having a great turkey/pig roast with his friends and family with a keg or two of beer. Doug is survived by his children Elden (Lynn) Johnson, Raymond (Heide) Johnson all of Rush City, Steve (Bridget) Johnson of Dallas, TX, Merrilee Johnson of Isanti, Doug Johnson, Jr. of Rush City; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers Donald (Mardell) Johnson of Arden Hills, Alton (Lynn) Johnson of Rush City; sister Darla Keesling of Rockford; sisters-in-law Donna Johnson of Rush City, Lila Johnson of Mora; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Gladys Johnson; twin brothers James Johnson and John Johnson. Pastor Don Salmonson officiated at funeral services for Doug at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 5 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in spring of 2021 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.