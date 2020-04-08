Doug A. Erickson

Douglas Alan Erickson, age 57 of Isanti, MN, tragically passed away in a fatal car accident Friday, March 27, 2020. As we miss his huge and wonderful personality, we are truly heart-broken losing him so suddenly. Doug was such a loving, kind, humble, gentle person, “not a mean bone in his body,” truly a pleasure to all. His heart was most fond of his family; proud father to Dexter and soulmate to Debra, his high school sweetheart. Doug was born in Cambridge, MN, February 3, 1963 to parents, John and Gertrude (Thunstrom) Erickson, the ninth of 10 children. Doug was a baptized and confirmed member of Cambridge Lutheran Church. Dougie grew up on the family farm where he treasured the outdoors with family and friends, almost as much as he enjoyed his mom’s amazing cooking. He loved outdoor games as well as organized school sports, enjoying many years of football, pond hockey, hoops, tennis, softball, or really anything outside. Doug attended Cambridge-Isanti school district and graduated from Cambridge in 1981. He loved sports and the Vikings, from early on to recent, a true Vike’s fan regardless of the season. Doug also enjoyed young kids and seeing them learn, and also found him volunteer coaching for the Cambridge Isanti Basketball Program, 3rd and 4th grade children while in high school. A passion for sports, he played football, intramural basketball, along with field events in track. His senior year he even went out for wrestling and became the heavy-weight champ! He was truly a natural athlete. With his huge, humble heart however, he never really cared to be in the spotlight. To Doug, sports were all about the team and winning together. After numerous college offers from teams around the country, he decided to stay closer to home and accepted a scholarship to play for SCSU, joining the Huskies Football Team his freshman year. This was exciting initially for him, but after some injuries he decided neither football nor college were that important to him. He left SCSU and moved back to Cambridge to work at CMP. He worked in Cambridge until 1988, when he joined his brothers, Bucky, Craig and brother-in-law Donnie to work at Onans, now Cummins Power Systems, in Fridley, MN. He worked at Cummins 32 years to present. His most recent accomplishment, he had applied, accepted and began his new job for Cummins, as Line Stock position just before his passing. When Doug wasn’t working you could find him at home with his family; Debra life partner since high school, son Dexter, and dogs Lou and Sophie. He even recently shared that he took Sophie for a ride, a favorite pastime just driving out to visit in the country. He treasured visiting family and friends, fishing when he could, bonfires, grilling in the backyard, watching any and all sports on TV, or really just hanging out at home with Dexter, nephew Nick and the boys. Garage Logic was his comfort zone no doubt. Doug is preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude Erickson, siblings JoAnn Peterson, Steven Erickson, brothers-in-law George Yacevich, Donnie Anderson, Paul Ostrom and Debra’s father Rodney Christopher. Survived by Debra Christopher (life partner); Dexter Erickson (son); siblings Jackie Ostrom, Bucky/Daryl (Faye) Erickson, Lynda Anderson, Craig Erickson, RoxAnn (Terry) Erickson, Brian (Lisa) Erickson, Christine (David) O’Loughlin; Debra’s mother Judy Gilbert; Randall (Trish) Christopher and Maureen (Jason) Roach. Doug also leaves behind many beloved family members, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and so many dear friends. To allow all Doug’s many friends and family to gather together to celebrate his life, we will be waiting until after the Covid19 gathering restrictions are lifted. We look forward to celebrating Doug’s life at a later date, and until then we hold on to peace and grace knowing our dear Doug is with our Lord and Savior in heaven. Any condolences or donations are greatly appreciated for his family and can be sent to Strike Life Tributes for Douglas Erickson Family, PO Box 37, Isanti, MN 55040.
