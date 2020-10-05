Dorothy M. Groebner

Dorothy May Groebner (née Guetschoff) died peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Arlington Place Assisted Living in St. Joseph, MN at the age of 91. She was born on August 27, 1929 in Puyallup, WA which is near the foot of Mt. Rainer. Her parents are Elmer and Cora Guetschoff. She was the first of six children. Cora and Elmer returned home to Minnesota shortly after she was born and raised their family in St. Paul, MN. As the oldest of six children, Dorothy loved and helped care for her five brothers and sisters: Charles, Elmer Jr., Dick, Kay and Val. She had a special and unique bond with each sibling, and this became the foundation for her strong love for family. Dorothy graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul. She was a very good student and later worked at Burlington Northern Railroad where she was a key punch operator and met the love of her life Arnie Groebner. They married on October 12, 1957 and had four children: Joe, Cheri, Jeannine and Jim. Dorothy was first and foremost a wife and mother in her life and her faith and love of the Lord was present in her life every day. A member of many churches and congregations she enjoyed faith communities at Faith Lutheran Church, St. Paul, MN, Incarnation Lutheran, Shoreview, MN and Cambridge Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School, was a member of Women’s Aglow and a staunch supporter of many ministries including Billy Graham Ministries and Joyce Meyer Ministries. She and Arnie raised their family in Shoreview, MN and later in life moved to Cambridge, MN. Among her greatest blessings were her grandchildren whom she loved very much and from a young age always taught them to love the Lord and use their gifts: Maggie, Tom, Dan, Amy, Nick, Jacqueline, Joe, Charlie, Annie, Christine, Xavier, Keeley. Throughout her life, Dorothy loved spending time with her family and her extended family, including brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and all of her nieces and nephews - each of them held a special place in her heart. Dorothy enjoyed reading and learning throughout her entire life. She also loved the Arts including dancing, theater and music and above all, she enjoyed laughter and joy. On behalf of our family, a heartfelt thank you to all of her friends and family who loved her dearly and are here with us today or here with us in spirit. While we will dearly miss her, we take comfort in knowing she is with the Lord, hugging her daughter, Cheri and dancing once again with the love of her life, Arnie. Funeral Services 4 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Cross Pointe Church, Cambridge. Interment Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.