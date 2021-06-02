Dorothy Ellen Pearson

Dorothy Ellen Schwartz Pearson, age 89, of Cambridge, formerly of Isanti, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at GracePointe Crossings in Cambridge, MN. Dorothy was born in Minatare, NE, on April 27, 1932, to Jacob and Frieda Schwartz. She was raised on their family farm in Gering, NE along with five siblings. Through mutual friends, Dorothy met the love of her life, Glenn Deuane Mattson. Shortly thereafter, they were united in marriage on May 11, 1952. Together they raised their family of five children in Isanti, MN, where Glenn made his living by building custom homes. After her children were grown, Dorothy spent many years working as a teller at the First State Bank of Isanti. They were long time members at Elim Baptist Church in Isanti. After Glenn’s death in August of 1984, Dorothy married David Pearson on May 26, 1994. They spent many years of companionship and travelling together, with numerous trips to Nebraska to visit her mom and family and winters in Arizona. Dave passed in December of 2019. Dorothy lived with devoted daughter, Annette and husband, Tim for a few months before moving to GracePointe in August of 2020. Dorothy is survived by her children, Deuane Mattson (Diane) of St. Paul, MN, Dennis Mattson of Cambridge, MN, Annette Akers (Tim) of Cambridge, MN, Daniel Mattson (Lucy) of Lakeville, MN, and Karen Grover (Joe) of Brainerd, MN; her brother, Kenneth (Melinda) Schwartz of Garland, TX and sister, Margie Steyer of Scottsbluff, NE. Dorothy was a devoted, generous grand/great-grandmother and loved each of them fiercely: Britni Akers and children Kamdyn and Liliana, Brandon (Jenna) Akers and children Landen and Ava, Corbin (Alyssa) Mattson and McKenna, Sam (Miranda) Mattson, Molly Mattson, Andrew Mattson (Paige Andrews), and Isaac Mattson. Dorothy is preceded in death by spouses, Glenn Mattson and David Pearson; her parents; sisters, Shirley, Irene and Francis and grandchild, Danielle Akers. Well-done, Dorothy, good and faithful servant. May you rest in peace in His loving arms until we meet again. We wish to extend our heart-felt gratitude to the kind care she received at GracePointe in the autumn of her life. The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4th at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
