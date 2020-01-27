Doris Lorraine Panning, age 91 of Cambridge, formerly of St. Paul Park, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Florence Tietz; one brother; and two sisters. Survived by loving husband of 60 years, Frederick “Fritz”; sons, Jonathan (Alica) and Thomas (Karen); grandchildren, Anna (Jacob) Morrison and Samuel; great-granddaughters, Hazel and Lyla; and other loving family and friends. Doris will be remembered for her gift of teaching God’s little lambs and using her musical abilities as a church organist/choir director. Visitation 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016 and continuing at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Funeral Service 11 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 32962 Vickers St. NE, Cambridge, MN, 55008. Interment following at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Memorials were preferred to Christ Lutheran Church and/or Martin Luther College. Arrangements were with Kok Funeral Home, www.kokfuneralhome.com, 651-459-2483.
Doris Lorraine Panning
