Doris E. Eastlund

Doris Eleanor Eastlund, 97 passed away July 4, 2020 in North Branch, Minnesota. She was born December 11, 1922 in Cambridge, Minnesota, to Aurelia and Arthur Johnson and lived her entire life within 15 miles of where she was born. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1940 and worked for her father at the Leader Store until she married Orley Eastlund in 1943. After their marriage, Doris and Orley moved to the Eastlund farm just south of Cambridge where they raised their family. Doris had a strong faith and was an active member at North Isanti Baptist Church (Cambridge), She had also attended First Baptist Church (Cambridge), and Main Street United Methodist Church (North Branch). Doris is survived by her four children, Maureen Juárez (Felix), Marion Bartels (Bryan), Robert Eastlund (Janis), Randall Eastlund (Jerry, deceased), 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Orley Eastlund in 1973, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Don Johnson (Jeanne) and George Johnson (Shirley). Doris was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and community. No memorial service is planned at this time. Memorial donations/ in lieu of flowers may be made to READ Ministries: 1001 1st Ave. East, Suite 100, Cambridge, MN 55008 https://readministries.org/join-us/give Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
