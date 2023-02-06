Doris "Dory" E. Johnson

Doris "Dory" Evangeline Johnson was born at home in rural Hector, MN on August 21, 1927 to Johanna M. and Harvey E. Rodmyre. She died peacefully surrounded by family and wonderful nursing and Hospice staff at Ecumen North Branch on February 2, 2023.

Dory was baptized on September 11, 1927 at the Palmyra Lutheran church which is located on a section of the Rodmyre farm. She was confirmed and married in the same church. She graduated from Bird Island High School and received her BA degree at Augsburg College. She did post-graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls. She taught high school English in Canby in 1949-1950.

