Doris A. Nordquist

Doris Adell Nordquist, age 87 of North Branch, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Johanna Shores in Arden Hills. Doris was born April 11, 1932 in Almelund Chisago County, Minnesota. She was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund. Doris attended grade school in Almelund and then graduated from North Branch High School in 1950. Following high school, Doris attended and attained her teaching license from Polk County Normal School in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. During that time, Doris began dating a fellow classmate from North Branch, Vern Nordquist. On October 29, 1955, the two of them were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund. In the spring of 1956, Doris and Vern bought the family farm from his parents in Sunrise, Minnesota and set up the home where they would raise their family. Doris also began her teaching career at this time in the North Branch School District, which would be one of her life’s great passions. While teaching and raising a family, she completed her B.A. Degree from UW River Falls. Doris was a founding member of the mainstreaming program in North Branch. A program designed to encourage inclusion of kids with all learning needs into the classroom. Doris also brought her love of music into the classroom; finding ways to infuse it into her teaching and how she creatively reached her students. Doris retired from teaching in 1995, but still found ways to continue her love for kids, teaching and music, through involvement with her church. Along with helping to lead the Sunday school program, she directed children’s musicals, a multi-age band and helped organize the Sunshine Singers. This singing group performed at area senior centers and nursing homes in the area. Doris continued to share her gift of music throughout the rest of her life playing for her family, friends and fellow residents. In 2001, Doris and Vern moved from their home in Sunrise to their dream home in North Branch. Doris continued enjoying quality time with Vern, traveling, camping, tending her flowers, spending time with good friends, relatives and grandchildren. Doris is preceded in death by her husband Vern, her parents Arthur and Ruby, and brothers Archie and Virgil Abrahamson. She is survived by her daughter Sherrie of Vadnais Heights, sons David (Connie) of Lino Lakes, Jon (Sheila) of Eden Prairie; her five grandchildren Emily, McKella, Andrew, Kylee and Briggs; sister-in-law Joyce Abrahamson and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the memory care units of Ecumen in North Branch. A memorial service will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund followed by refreshments and fellowship in the church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are by Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
