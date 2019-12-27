Dorcas Ruth Bunnell, 96, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Walker Methodist – Levande in Cambridge. Dorcas was born on July 4, 1923 in St. Paul, Minnesota. While still an infant, she moved to Ohio with her parents, Nels and Blanche (Eastling) Bjerke. When she was about 7 years old, the family moved back to Minnesota and settled west of Freisland near her grandparents’ farm. She attended the rural school in that area for 8 years, then went to Hinckley High School and graduated from there on May 26, 1942. She married Melvin Bunnell and they had 4 sons. Their home was near Cambridge, on a farm where they raised Charolais cattle. Melvin was a boilermaker and worked away from home a lot. She was a stay-at-home mom, raising her boys and tending big gardens. Dorcas was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Melvin; grandchildren Dusty Bunnell and Brandon Bunnell; great-grandchild Samuel Bunnell Miller; siblings Jeanette Moffatt, Marion Keeney, Albert Bjerke and Gerald Bjerke; daughter-in-law Doris Bunnell; step-children George, Melvin, Jr. and Isla Mae. She is survived by her sons Duane Bunnell of Cambridge, David (Dori) Bunnell of Devils Lake, ND, Darby (Lori) Bunnell of Cambridge, and Darcey (Kaycee) Bunnell of Fort Peck, Montana; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, sisters Evelyn Taylor, Velora (Jim) Handahl, brother Arnold (Carolyn) Bjerke all of Rochester, MN, as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 1 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation two hours prior. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Dorcas R. Bunnell
To plant a tree in memory of Dorcas Bunnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.