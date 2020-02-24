Doorthy C. (Quanbeck) Johnson

Dorothy C. (Quanbeck) Johnson of North Branch, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Ecumen long term care center in North Branch. She was 92 years old. Dorothy was born on September 1, 1927, in Fargo, North Dakota, to the Reverend Thor and Hilda Quanbeck. Dorothy graduated from Oak Grove Lutheran High School and Augsburg College with a degree in English and Physical Education. At Augsburg, Dorothy was a cheerleader and a guard on the women’s basketball team. In 1948, she married Marvin Johnson. After being offered a teaching job in Dassel, Minnesota, Dorothy discovered she was pregnant and devoted the rest of her life to raising and caring for her family. When her father died in 1966, she took it upon herself to care for her mother, visiting her daily until her death in 1989. Dorothy’s faith was central to her life, and she was active in Lutheran churches in Dassel, Willmar, Brooklyn Center, and North Branch, Minnesota, and she volunteered in the gift shop at the Green Acres nursing home in North Branch for many years. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and reading, and she loved sports, especially watching her sons and grandchildren compete. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; by Marvin, her husband of 66 years; by her brother David and his wife, Anita and by her brother Alton’s wife, Susan. Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Mark (Randi) Johnson of Harris, Thomas (partner Tabitha) Johnson of Morris, and Daniel (Lauren) Johnson of Goodhue; her grandchildren, Rachel, Anna (Joseph Lapointe), Mark, Maggie, Joe, Katie (Brad Benefield), Carolyn, Andrew, Linnea, and Evangeline; her great-grandchildren, Margaret and Madeleine Lapointe; her brother, Alton Quanbeck of Middleburg, Virginia and her brother-in-law, Lester (Ruby) Johnson of Wanamingo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with Pastor Jon Yurk officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Wanamingo, Minnesota on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The family prefers memorial donations be sent to Augsburg College, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Ecumen Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
