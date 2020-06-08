Donna M. Wenell

Donna Marie Wenell, age 79 of North Branch, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer while surrounded by loved ones. Donna White (also known as Mutzie by family and friends) was born in Marathon, Wisconsin on April 29, 1941. She was the fourth child of six children born to Anton Fischer and Esther (Shilling) of North Branch. Donna was survived by her husband, Russell Wenell of 57 years; four children, Russell Wenell Jr., Douglas (Penny Willem) Wenell, Tim (Mary Hughes) Wenell, and Scott Wenell; her eight grandchildren, Tabitha (John) Henderson, Lisa (Brian) Delougherty, Randi (Ramesh) Jacobs, Briana Wenell, Bryan Wenell, Donna Jo Wenell, Sarah Wenell, Anna Wenell; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Melvin (Erma) White, Joyce (DeWaine) Hischer, Marlene Marohn, Butch (Sandy) Fischer, Herman “Junior” (Sharon) White, Harold (Linda) White, Ilene (Roger) Else, Mary (Doug) Swanson and Jean “Muffett” (Dennis Miron) White. Donna is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet, brother Vernon and nephews Don and Michael. Donna worked at Green Acres Nursing Home/Ecumen as a Housekeeper for 35 years, prior to that she was a daycare provider for several of the families in the North Branch community. She enjoyed being with family and entertaining at her home and making her jellies and jams that were enjoyed by all! She will be dearly missed by all family and friends. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.