Donna M. Biggins, 84, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home in Stanchfield. She was born May 27, 1936 in Grandy, MN. She attended grade school in Grandy, MN and graduated from Cambridge High School. Her first job was at the Nugget in Cambridge where she also got her a sister a job. She then started working at the Cambridge State Hospital where she worked for many years and made an impact in many young people’s lives. In 1954, Donna married Ennis M. Biggins at the North Isanti Baptist Church Parsonage. On May 13, 1969, the couple opened the famous Brass Rail Restaurant located in Grandy, MN. In 2017, the Brass Rail was recognized as WCCO’s “Best Broasted Chicken in Minnesota.” After Ennis passed away in 2002, Donna continued to work at the restaurant until her health declined. She was a quick-witted jokester and was a fixture at the Brass Rail where she made many friends. She loved what she and her husband had built and it was her home for over 40 years. Donna enjoyed joking and talking with customers at the Brass Rail, playing rummy for hours, talking to her sister, her home in the country, her horses and her beloved dogs Cheyenne and Hannah. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Ennis; mother, Viola Falk and grandparents, David and Ellen Grant. She is survived by her sister, Judy Sutton of Bullhead City, AZ; her longtime business partner and friend, Rod Knowles (Tamara) of Stanchfield; caregiver and special friend, Laura Hansen and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Please send memorials in memory of Donna Biggins to: Ruff Start Animal Shelter 12526 319th Avenue, Princeton, MN 55371, (763) 355-3981. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Graveside Service 10 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
