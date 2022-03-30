Donna "Jeannie" Jean Kuhn

Donna Jean Kuhn, of Eden Prairie, affectionately known by her four generations of nieces and nephews as "Aunt Jeannie," passed from this earth to be with her Lord on the evening of Thursday, March 17, 2022. Jean died peacefully with the caring staff of Rushseba Senior Living of Rush City and St. Croix Hospice at her bedside. Jean was surrounded by prayer and song and the presence of family throughout the day.
Jean was born on January 21, 1925, the youngest of five sisters, to a Pennsylvania Dutch couple, Michael Kuhn and Emma Musselman Kuhn. The couple came to the Red River Valley and settled in the Crookston area as pioneer farmers in 1913. Jean grew up on the family farm south of Crookston, and later, east of Euclid. She graduated from Crookston High School then joined family in Minneapolis to find work and further her education.
Jean pursued a career in banking, mostly in Minneapolis but with stints in Denver and then Seattle. She became a vice-president at Marquette National Bank in Minneapolis, and after early retirement she found meaningful and worthwhile employment with the Minneapolis Housing Authority for a dozen more years.
Strong beliefs are the foundation of a life well lived. Jean believed in the strength of family and was a champion of family connections. Her Christian faith was evidenced by her presence, support, and participation in her Church and other Christian charities. Privately, she read scripture daily and followed the way. She became a longtime member of the Minneapolis Gospel Tabernacle and then found Grace Church while it was still in Edina, and then followed to the new home in Eden Prairie.
Her Christian connections led her to travel on several mission trips and to visit Israel, the Holy Land, greater Mideast and to Russia. Her penchant for travel intertwined with love of family and although she traveled throughout much of the United States and Canada and to Cuba, her most frequent visits were back home to the Crookston area with the Kuhn clan. She also made trips to Pennsylvania with the Kuhn and Musselman relatives or to Alberta Canada to be with the Zimmerman/Kuhn folks living there.
In her personal relationships she was a caregiver, friend and mentor to friends and family alike. She was inter-generational. She treated the elders with compassion and encouragement while dotting on family children and even staying connected to them throughout their youth and during their trials and tribulations of adulthood.
Jean is survived by her brother (and recent daily visitor) Lyle (Melody) Kuhn of Rush City; special nieces Rosemary Baatz of Woodbury and Kathryn Culbert of Murray, KY; nephew Ed Culbert Jr. of Eden Prairie; grandnieces Shawn Robertson and family of Chanhassen and Heather Billin and family of Corcoran who were her companions and helpers for many years. There are also remaining cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends of five generations. Jeannie was last of her generation-she leaves a vacant limb on the family tree. She loved and was loved and will be sorely missed by all of us.
Jean survived her parents and four sisters: Edna Baatz and Mary Hanson of Crookston, Helen Weiland of Euclid, and Barbara Culbert of Minneapolis; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends. She grieved and prayed for them all.
At Jean's request, there will be no funeral, but instead a graveside service in early May to be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Saint Anthony District of NE Minneapolis.
The family gives a heartfelt thank you to the Rushseba community and its loving and professional staff, who made her life comfortable and carefree and to the very special people of St. Croix Hospice who helped Jean and family through her last few weeks.
In lieu of memorials, it was Jean's wish for you to say a prayer for and do something special for someone you love.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
