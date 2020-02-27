Donna Jean Golly

Donna Golly, age 83, of Braham, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge MN. Donna Jean was born on June 26, 1936 to Agnes Olson in Cambridge, Minnesota. She attended school at West Riverside Country School, now a historic site, and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954. Donna married Darell Steven Golly on July 21, 1956. She and Darell then settled down to raise their growing family on a farm near Braham. Donna had a lifelong passion for serving others by volunteering her time with the Salvation Army and Tusen Tack, helping distribute food at several food shelves, leading a 4-H club for over 35 years, teaching Sunday school and nursery caregiver, and collecting for Caring and Sharing Hands. She worked in food service in many capacities and brought that love of food into her home with her many recipes that became family favorites. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Darell, mother Agnes, and son John. Donna is survived by her children, Randy (Joann) Golly, Deb (James) Shockman, Lois (Kenneth) O'Brien, D.J. (Christy) Golly, Kathy (Dave) Tomlinson; daughter-in-law Linda Golly; brother-in-law Wayne (Marlys) Golly; sister-in-law Margie Gries; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A Funeral services was held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Julie Beck officiating. Interment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery. Arrangements were by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
