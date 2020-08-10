Donna D. Walton

Donna DeMae Walton, 89, of Cambridge went home to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 7, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing. She was born to Oscar and Lillian (LeMon) Rundberg on May 16, 1931 at Stark, Minnesota. She was baptized, attended Sunday School and was confirmed at Fish Lake Lutheran Church. Donna attended Reed School District #33 from grades 1-6 and Rush City School grades 7-12 from which she graduated in 1949. She met Robert Walton in the 7th grade and they were in the same class until 10th grade. She went on to marry the love of her life, Robert Walton on May 27, 1950. They lived in Rush City until 1954 when they moved to St. Paul when Bob started working for Ford Motor Co. Their first daughter Roxi was born in Rush City. While they lived in St. Paul, two more daughters Terri and Julie were born. In 1958, the family moved to the Bethel area and their son Rob was born. In 1964, they bought an 80-acre home place in Athens Township. Bob passed away in 1986 after having been retired from Ford for two years. Donna remained at the home for two more years and then moved to Cambridge. Her son Rob and his wife purchased the home place. Donna was a lifetime member at Fish Lake Lutheran Church and was active in ELCW, serving as president and secretary. She served on the Service Committee for several years as well as the altar guild. Donna loved her family, being a mom and grandma and had a strong Christian faith. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and entertaining. She was always smiling and had such a wonderful caring way about her. She will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, brothers Elo and Larry Rundberg, sisters Violet Goebel and Adelaide Reese. Donna leaves to mourn her children Roxi Patrick of Indianola, OK, Terri (Jim) Wicklund of Cambridge, Julie (Michael) Gagnon of Isanti, Rob (Jeri Ann) Walton of Isanti; 10 grandchildren Gabe (Kim) Patrick, Joshua (Marcia) Patrick, Shalome Patrick (Paul Furlong), Jessica Bartell, Amanda Kessler, Chris (Diana) Gagnon, DeMae (Kevin) Axel, Robert G. (Abriel) Walton Jr., Brandon Walton, Becca Walton (Jake Coffman); 18 great-grandchildren; sister Marlette Thompson of Mora; sister-in-law Barbara Walton of St. Paul; as well as many other relatives and friends. Public Visitation 1-3 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Private Graveside service at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
