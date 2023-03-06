Donald "Sparrow" Edwin Splittstoser

Don "Sparrow" Splittstoser of Rush City passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at his home at the age of 71.
Donald Edwin Splittstoser Sr. was born October 20, 1951 to Edwin and Ione (Mapson) Splittstoser in Ramsey, Minnesota.
Don is survived by his children Pamela Chesbrough of North Branch, Dustin (Jill) Splittstoser of Rush City, Donald Splittstoser, Jr. of St. Paul; grandchildren Sierria Splittstoser, Katie (Adam) Nyquist, Kevyn (Ashley) Glem, Matt Hodges, Amanda Hodges; great-grandchildren Caiden, Reid, Brinley, Kyler; siblings Lorna Splittstoser of Kentucky, Claire Anne Vera of Washington; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Edwin and Ione Splittstoser; brother Raymond Splittstoser.
A celebration of Donald's life will be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
