Donald "Sparrow" Edwin Splittstoser

Don "Sparrow" Splittstoser of Rush City passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at his home at the age of 71.

Donald Edwin Splittstoser Sr. was born October 20, 1951 to Edwin and Ione (Mapson) Splittstoser in Ramsey, Minnesota.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.