Donald P. Swanson

Donald Peter Swanson, age 78, of North Branch, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his residence. Donald was born on April 3, 1941, in Aitkin, Minnesota to parents, Edwin and Alma (Sundholm) Swanson. He grew up on a farm in Aitkin. He graduated from Aitkin High School and was a member of the first Wrestling team Aitkin ever had. After high school, he worked for Reserve Mining Company in Silver Bay in the summer of ‘59. That fall, he attended Dunwoody Industrial Institute where he graduated two years later as an Electrical General. Don worked his entire career, 43 years, at the Egan Companies. He started as an Electrical Apprentice and also held the positions of Foreman, General Foreman, Project Estimator, Manager of Highway Division, Vice-President and President of Egan-McKay Electric, and President of Egan (Electrical Division). After leaving Egan, his “retirement” life included working/helping at Olson Power & Equipment. Most recently, he thoroughly enjoyed his elected position on the Board of Directors at East Central Energy and Great River Energy, and being the Airport Manager at Rush City Airport. He loved being with his family, flying (and all things general aviation), working, reading, attending classic car shows, eating vanilla ice cream, and anything in the world that involved spending time with his two granddaughters. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen (Olson) Swanson; children, Lori Pulkrabek (Eric) of Oakdale, Michael Swanson (Rachel) of North Branch and Mindy (Matthew) Lattimore of North Branch; brother, Wayne (Joanne) Swanson of Crookston; sister, Carol Dreier of St. Paul; his two granddaughters, Annabelle and Amelia Lattimore as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends. Donald is preceded in death by his parents and son, Keith Donald Swanson. Funeral arrangements are pending based on CDC recommendations, but the visitation is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, May 14, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch from 5-8 p.m. with the funeral being held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15th at Main Street Church in North Branch with a visitation being held from 10-11 a.m. Please refer to Grandstrand Funeral Home website for arrangements if these dates need to be changed. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral and Cremation Services in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
