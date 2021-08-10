Donald P. Swanson, age 78 of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Main Street Church in North Branch. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service at church. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
