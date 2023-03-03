Donald L. Donat, Jr. of Stanchfield passed away suddenly in Montgomery, AL on February 19, 2023 at age 75. He was born in Little Falls, MN on July 19, 1947 to Donald and Zella (Opsal) Donat.
Don grew up in Spring Lake Park and Anoka, graduating from Anoka High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in October 1966 and served a year in Vietnam.
Don married his high school sweetheart in December 1966. Together they raised three children, two sons Greg and Todd and a daughter Marnie.
Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, road trips and flights to all 50 states, snowmobiling and time spent at the cabin up north. He also enjoyed fixing and repairing anything and everything, including remodeling his homes and cabin. He was an exceptionally good handyman.
He worked as an auto mechanic, gas station owner at the Union 76 Station on Main St. and Hwy 95, a Matco Tools dealer and 18 years as a manager, then 3 years as a Cornwell Tools dealer before retiring in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Zella Donat, many aunts and uncles, four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Verla; son Greg, son Todd, both of Cambridge; daughter Marnie Joy (Mike) of Braham; grandchildren Samantha Joy (fiancé Andrew), Alyson Donat and Daniel Joy; also a first great-grandchild due later this year; brothers Dennis (Connie), Doug; sister Debbie Peters (Jim); several brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at a future date.
