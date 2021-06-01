Donald G. Morrison

Donald Gene Morrison, 72, of Cambridge, formerly of Braham passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing. He was born July 12, 1948 at Dakota Hospital in Vermillion, South Dakota to Edwin “Jake” and Lucille (Gruntman) Morrison. The family moved to a farm near Braham in November 1949. Don graduated from Braham High School in 1967. He also attended a machine operator class at Pine City Vocational-Technical School after high school. The U.S. Army drafted Don, and he entered military service in April of 1968. However, in July of 1970 he was discharged on hardship grounds. His father was ill and died in June of 1971. Don continued to serve until 1987 in the Army Reserves. On April 23, 1983, Don was married to Catherine “Kitty” Youngquist. They lived in Arden Hills for many years until they moved to Braham in May of 1990. The marriage ended September 11, 1996, with Kitty passing. Don lived with his mother in Braham until 2017 and has been at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge until his passing. Don worked many years at Onan’s in Arden Hills. He also worked temporary jobs for various temp companies. He also helped out his brother on the family farm. Don enjoyed animals, especially his pug dog Pugsley. Don will surely be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Catherine; sister Donna Morrison; aunts Elaine Wathie, May Wirth, June Hult and niece Katrina Semmer. Don is survived by nine siblings Dean (Mary) Morrison of Braham, Janet (Jeff) Erickson of Cambridge, Carol (Bob) Engels of Scandia, Mickey Morrison of Braham, Linda (Keith) Malmquist of Woodbury, Robert Morrison of Braham, Terry (Sue) Morrison of Cedar, Anthony (Dee) Morrison of Ham Lake, Timothy (Stephanie) Morrison of North Branch; step brother Ronald (Beth) Malmquist of Carbondale, IL; 30 nieces and nephews; uncle Ray Gruntman of St. Peters, MO. A Private Funeral Service Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Interment in Rice Lake Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Braham VFW Honor Guard. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
