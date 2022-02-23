Donald "Donnie/Don" Leo Seitz

Donald Seitz, age 69, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 in his home, surrounded by his wife and children.
Donald (better known as "Donnie" or "Don") was born in Belmont, Wisconsin to Donald and Delores (Durni) Seitz.
From a young age, Don was adventurous and outdoorsy. You'd likely find him down by the creek with a fishing pole or a BB-gun, hunting rabbit, pheasant, or anything else that could be enjoyed for family dinner. While other children asked for a cake on their birthdays, Don asked his mother to prepare corn on the cob.
Don graduated from Platteville High School and went on to attend UW-Platteville. Following a short stint living in Madison, Wisconsin and Winthrop, Maine, he moved to the Twin Cities in 1980. There he began a career at MNDOT as a land surveyor and progressed into the role of a Senior Engineering Specialist for the surveys research and support unit. This career path allowed him to stay connected with his first love, the outdoors. He passed down this passion to his children Max and Abbey, who he taught to swim, canoe, camp, and read maps at an early age.
In 2000, Don moved to Harris, Minnesota, where he eventually met and married Gretchen Perron in 2010. Following his retirement in 2017, Don continued to enjoy the simple pleasures of life: watching historical and classic television shows, grilling, fishing, working in the yard, and watching the sunset over Goose Creek with Gretchen. On most days, he'd also enjoy a beer at the local bar, the 'Full Moon.' Don's wit, sarcasm, and "brutal honesty" often had his friends and family rolling in laughter.
Don is survived by his wife Gretchen; children Max and Abbey; ex-wife and mother of his children Jamie; mother Delores; sister Patricia; nephew and nieces Brian, Sara and Katja.
He was preceded in death by his father Donald and his brother Michael.
Don passed away as a result of an ongoing battle with lung disease. He is finally at peace and in a better place, likely enjoying a cold-beer with his late-father and brother.
A celebration of life service will be held for Don later this spring or summer. Further details will be published once a date and location are confirmed.
Arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City--Olson Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.