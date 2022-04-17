Donald "Don" Boomgaarden

Donald Boomgaarden, age 86 of Braham, MN, passed away April 15, 2022 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge surrounded by family after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Leola (Davis).
He is survived by his four daughters, Lori (Tom) Miller, Lisa Boomgaarden, Lynae Boomgaarden and Leann (Pat) Wobschall, as well as 14 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Braham Covenant church. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Braham Covenant Church.
Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
