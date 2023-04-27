Dolores M. Fisk passed away April 20, 2023 at Ecumen North Branch.
She lived at Uptown Maple Commons for 15 years then moved to Ecumen North Branch Memory Care. The family would like to thank the staff and Ecumen Hospice for the care they provided.
She was preceded in death by her husband Loren and his parents Clarence and Susie Fisk; her parents Claude and Elva Walker; her brother Roger Walker; her in-laws Virgil Narveson, Edward and Bunny Dobda, Kermit and Ellen Oldre, Margaret Walker, Sharon Smith; nieces Jean Barber and Amy Nicholson.
She is survived by her sons Jim (Elaine) Fisk, David (Janet) Fisk, Danny (Anna) Fisk; her sister Lois Narveson; her brother Ed (Margarita) Walker; brother-in-law Don Smith; sister-in-law Jeanette (Larry) Petties; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends.
Funeral Services 1PM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Spring Lake Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in Spring Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
