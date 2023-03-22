Dolly Woodcock, age 90 of Forest Lake, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Birchwood Healthcare Center in Forest Lake.
Dolly was born on March 21, 1932 in Deedham, Wisconsin to parents, Frank and Gladys (Teeters) Salokar. Dolly's goal was to get her GED and she accomplished that in her '40's. She worked various jobs including driving school bus for Rehbein Transit while her kids were in school, she worked at MMC in central services as well as at the Cambridge Hospital and in her later years as a home care health aide.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and handy crafts. She also enjoyed making quilts for family and friends.
Dolly is survived by her five children, Edmond (Cheryl) Woodcock, Howard Woodcock, Tony Woodcock, Gladys Woodcock and Joyce (Craig) Hildreth; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dolly is preceded in death by her husband, Roy in 1991; grandson, Jason Woodcock; sisters, Agnes, Katherine, Virginia and Frieda and brothers, Edward, Louis, Erbon and Delbert.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6th at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Interment will follow the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
