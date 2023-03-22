Dolly Woodcock

Dolly Woodcock, age 90 of Forest Lake, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Birchwood Healthcare Center in Forest Lake.

Dolly was born on March 21, 1932 in Deedham, Wisconsin to parents, Frank and Gladys (Teeters) Salokar. Dolly's goal was to get her GED and she accomplished that in her '40's. She worked various jobs including driving school bus for Rehbein Transit while her kids were in school, she worked at MMC in central services as well as at the Cambridge Hospital and in her later years as a home care health aide.

