Diane Volk passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lakeside Health & Rehab Center in Pine City at the age of 75. Diane Katherine Jager was born October 26, 1945 to Richard and Shirley (Fredrick) Jager in Hastings, Nebraska. Diane married Wally in 1965, shortly thereafter set up the family farm in Rush City, MN. As the mother of four children (Dan, Bill, Denise, and Pam), she was never one to stay idle. She was a loving homemaker, mother, farmer and volunteer. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, sewing, and spending time with her family. She had a passion for the Lord, taught Sunday school, Bible Study, and was an avid singer in the church choir. Diane was known for her generous heart and kindhearted nature. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Diane is survived by her children: William (Michelle) Volk of Rush City, Pamela Volk of Ballwin, Missouri, Denise Olsen of Zimmerman, Daniel Volk (Amy Benolken) of Rush City; grandchildren: Chelsea Swanson (Marshall Taylor), Hailey Volk, William Volk, Jr.; sisters Holly Jager of St. Paul, Shari (Brice) Ringwelski of Coon Rapids; brother Ron (Eileen) Anderson of Minnetonka; son-in-law George Betz of Bovey; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Shirley Jager; husband Wallace Volk; daughter Rhonda Betz. Pastor Tim Renstrom will officiate at funeral services for Diane: 11 a.m., Friday, March 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.