Diane Marie Downing, of Braham, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge. She was 78 years old. Diane was born on February 2, 1942, at the new Rush City (MN) Hospital to parents Paul and Mildred (Grote) Wendt. She grew up around and in Rush City and graduated from Rush City High School in 1960. During her teenage years, Diane worked as a carhop at the A&W, as a waitress at the Grant House, and in the office of the Hammargren Insurance Agency. In 1956, Diane met Vernon Downing at Moulton’s Rollerdrome in Rush City. She couldn’t resist his sense of humor, his kind manner, and his Cushman scooter, and they were wed on December 31, 1960, at the Methodist church in Pine City. They made their home on the Downing farm near Greeley, and before long they were blessed with two boys. In 1965, Vernon tried to leave farming due to complications with his health, and the family moved to Foley, then Little Falls, and later Cambridge, where the family grew with son number three. In 1970, Diane and Vernon were drawn back to Braham and the family farm, where the arrival of Daddy’s Little Girl made their home complete. As if Loving Mother, Dedicated Homemaker, and Farm Wife weren’t jobs enough, Diane eventually went to work in Pine City at the FmHA Office, and she also took on the responsibility of bookkeeping for the Pine County Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA). She later worked in Cambridge at People’s State Bank, Cortec, and Isanti County Human Services, from which she retired in 2010. Diane was an avid reader, and she loved music, especially her boys Harold, Phil, Don, and Lou—the Statler Brothers. She loved gardening, and both house and yard were full of plants and flowers. She enjoyed sharing her blooms with others, and many of her favorite daylilies now paint the gardens of the people she loved. A faithful woman of God, Diane was a long-time member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham. She served in a variety of roles, including Altar Guild, LWML, and as a Sunday School teacher. Most of all, Diane loved her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren, and all they had and would accomplish. She will be dearly missed by her family, neighbors, and numerous friends. Diane is preceded in death by her husband Vernon; her parents; her brother Clifford Wendt; and her godson Matthew Thomas. Diane is survived by her children, Robert (Lynette) of Pine City, David (Tammy) of St. Paul, Dan (Andrea) of Braham, and Michele (Bob) Berg of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Colin, Katie, Anna, Bryan, Alec, Emma, Natalie, and Jenna; sister-in-law Marlene Wendt of Waite Park, brother-in-law Harlan (Molly) Downing of St. Anthony, sister-in-law Marianne Downing (Mari Copeland) of Las Vegas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Diane’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the kind and caring people at Walker Methodist Levande. A private service and interment was held for immediate family only due to current public health guidelines. The family regrets that this is necessary and looks forward to announcing a public memorial service when conditions allow. Memorials are preferred to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church (Braham) or Second Harvest Heartland at http://support.2harvest.org/goto/DianeDowningMemorial. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.