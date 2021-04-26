Diane Froelke of Rush City passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park at the age of 60. Diane Mae Froelke was born November 6, 1960 to Ambrose and Viola (Williams) Froelke in Rush City, Minnesota. Diane attended K-12 school in Rush City. She then went on to Pine City Vocational School for accounting. She moved to Minneapolis and graduated from Lowthen School for fashion and design, then onto computer technology college in Bloomington, real estate and appraisal school in Minneapolis and advanced commercial real estate management business in Minneapolis and California. Diane worked a variety of jobs including PG & E as an executive secretary and warehouse manager for the Standard Oil Company at the California headquarters. She moved on as a business consultant and reorganized commercial properties in southern California. Diane moved back to Minnesota in the late 1990’s and worked for different agencies in the real estate area. In 2003, she married Hank Loomis and soon started her own business called Ares Real Estate. Diane always loved adventure and never slowed down. People would say she was living two lifetimes in one. Between work, she enjoyed gardening, skiing, biking, fishing and camping to name a few. Everyone who knew her would admit she had a passion for the finer things in life, along with her love of throwing beautiful dinner parties, when she would get to cook up one of her gourmet meals. Diane loved and enjoyed her friends, some of them were from grade school, high school, college, businesses and travels. She spent many favorite moments telling stories of all the fun that they had together. Diane will be missed by us all. She would say, “keep telling the stories of our life as long as you can still remember them!” Diane is survived by her siblings Faye (Scott) Erickson of Minot, North Dakota, Lenne Froelke of Rush City, John (Kelly) Froelke of Grasston; sister-in-law Rosie Froelke of Austin, Texas; several nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ambrose and Vi Froelke; brother Paul Froelke. Deacon Kevin Downie officiated at funeral services for Diane: 4 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time for family and friends to gather took place one hour prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
