Diane K. Odin

Diane Kay Odin, 66, of Isanti passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital. She was born May 18, 1954 in Ames, Iowa to Howard and Alvina (Schlecht) Gleason. In 1964, the family moved to Cambridge. Diane attended Cambridge Schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1972. After high school, she married Eugene Heckt. They made their home in Cambridge and raised two children, Brandi and Eric. Diane worked at The Bridge Restaurant, later The Station. In 1993, she moved to Iowa and worked as a restaurant waitress and later as a cook at a nursing home. In 2014, she returned to Isanti to be closer to her family. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and going to the casino. Diane was a very social person, she enjoyed visiting with people and making new friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, nephews Jason Gleason and Lucas Gleason. Diane is survived by her children Brandi Disbrowe and Eric Heckt of Isanti; two grandchildren Wayne and Alexander Disbrowe; siblings Paul (Carol) Gleason of Apple Valley, Vivian Oys of Isanti, Tim (Shawna) Gleason of Cambridge; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Private Graveside Service at Cambridge Union Cemetery will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
