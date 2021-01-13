DeWaine M. Hischer, age 84 of North Branch passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at M Health Fairview Medical Center in Wyoming. DeWaine was born on November 18, 1936 in Rush City to parents, Marvin and Pearl (Nelson) Hischer. DeWaine attended school through the eighth grade and then helped working on the farm. He eventually took a job at A. J. Spangers Window Company in Finlayson as a foreman and then worked at National Pontoon in Wyoming before spending the remainder of his working time as Head Custodian at Chisago Lakes Schools in Lindstrom. DeWaine loved fishing, hunting, gardening, snowmobiling, feeding the birds and helping out at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stacy. DeWaine married Joyce Fischer at the Trinity Lutheran Church Parsonage in North Branch on April 24, 1955. He is survived by his wife Joyce, children, Dan (Paula) Hischer of Luck, WI; Monica (Gary) Leibke of Wyoming and Steve (Kathy) Hischer of Harris; daughter in law, Lee Ann Hischer of Birchwood, WI; his 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, Ezra; his 10 brothers and sisters, LeRoy, Delores, Marlys, Carl, Harvey, Donny, Dale, Bobby, Betty and Elsie. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael in 1993; grandson, Matthew in 1988; brother, Arnie and a brother and sister in infancy. Due to COVID 19 a private family service will take place at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch followed by interment at the Stacy Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Stacy. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.