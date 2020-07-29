Dennis Herman Stanius, 89, of Cambridge, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Princeton, MN to Herman and Olive (Hall) Stanius on February 10, 1931. He attended country school in Oxlip and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949. He married Sharon Englund in 1962 and together they raised five children: Karen, Michael, Jodi, Holly and Peter. After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, Denny worked in cement construction as a blocklayer until he retired in 1993. He then enjoyed his family and friends, did some traveling, dancing, and playing cards, especially cribbage with his buddies, Bob Stanius, Bob Peterson, and Dave Muyaert until Covid-19 canceled their weekly games. Denny is preceded in death by his parents; siblings LaVern (Ardelle) Stanius, Margaret (Gerald) Nelson, Joyce (Russell) Willemsen, Norma (Bill) Swanson, Maxine (Howard) Johnston, and Dwaine (Betty) Stanius; brothers-in-law Lester Lambert, Kenneth Englund, and Donald Grams; grandson-in-law, Travis Ellenson. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, of 58 years; daughters: Karen (Scott) Tingblad, Jodi (Sam) Schusted, and Holly (Corey) Gislason; sons: Mike (Michelle) Stanius and Peter Stanius; sisters: Jean Englund, Betty Lambert, and Joann Grams; 14 grandchildren and Kathleen; six great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends. Many heartfelt thanks to St. Croix Hospice for their exemplary care! A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 9 at 12 noon at Long Lake Community Cemetery, 3921-277th Avenue NW, Isanti, with Pastor Susan Olson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Cambridge American Legion. A 1 p.m. Celebration of Denny’s Life will take place at Sunrise on Englund Shores, 27821 Bayshore Drive (just east of the cemetery). Cremation and final care services were provided by Strike Life Tributes of Isanti (763-444-5212) and Cambridge (763-689-2070).
