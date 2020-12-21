Dennis C. Sjodin, age 91 of rural Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2020. Dennis was a life-long farmer, long-time leader and former Vice-President of the Minnesota Farmers’ Union and former Chair of the Isanti County, DFL. He was actively involved in many Isanti county organizations. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Joanne; sisters Ruth Nelson, Phyllis Larson and Clarice Salstrom. Dennis is survived by his sons Greg Sjodin, Brent (Kathy) Sjodin, Kevin Sjodin, Tim (Sue) Sjodin, Paul (Denise) Sjodin and Shawn Sjodin; grandchildren Julia Sjodin, Erick, Matt, and Heather Sjodin, Evyn Sjodin-Weston, Blake (Ashley) Sjodin, Chris Sjodin, Sanna (Jake) Usher, Shelby Sjodin, Dena (Jerred) Norring, Teri (Gio) Brooks and James (Trista) Krichberg; great-grandchildren Clairabelle and Delilah Sjodin, Karlee and Holden Norring, Piper and Decker Brooks, Austin and Blake Krichberg, Liam and Cole Usher. Also survived by his brothers-in-law John (Joyce) Rowley and Jerry Rowley. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemeon Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Dennis C. Sjodin
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
