Delores Pauling of Rush City passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City at the age 99. Delores is survived by her children Adrian “Lee” (Jan) Pauling and Janice (Jim) Koktavy; daughter-in-law Nancy Pauling; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Reverend Tim Renstrom will officiate funeral services for Delores: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation for family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in the Union Cemetery at Maplewood. Memorials in Delores’s memory may be directed to Lakeside Medical Center, 129 6th Avenue SE, Pine City, MN, 55063. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Delores LaMae Pauling
