Delores LaMae Pauling

Delores Pauling of Rush City passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City at the age 99. Delores LaMae Rediger was born July 10, 1920 to George and Amanda (Berg) Rediger in Colfax, Wisconsin. Delores grew up on a farm in Wisconsin with six siblings. After graduating from Colfax High School in 1938, she moved to St. Paul and began working for Farmer’s Union Central Exchange as a mail clerk. She also became a member of their drum and bugle core. She loved attending dances where she met her future husband, Harry. They were married for 70 years. Harry joined the Navy and they moved to California. After Harry’s military service ended, they moved back to St. Paul to raise their family. She went to work for Buckbee Mears as a glass etching inscriber until her retirement at age 62. Harry and Delores loved to travel and took many road trips across the U.S. They eventually moved to a senior apartment building in Oakdale where they spent many hours playing cards and games with their new senior community. They moved together to Rush City to be closer to their daughter. After Harry’s death in 2012, Delores moved to Bickford Assisted Living/Memory Care in North Branch and finally to Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City where she passed away peacefully. Delores is survived by her children Adrian “Lee” (Jan) Pauling of Olympia, Washington, Janice (Jim) Koktavy of Pine City; daughter-in-law Nancy Pauling of Sarona, Wisconsin; grandchildren Michelle (Rick) Haukom, Andrew (Jennifer) Meelberg, Michael (Amanda) Pauling, Mark Pauling, Meredith (Jeff) Warner, Arielle (Kyle) Palmateer, Abigail Pauling, Gabrielle Pauling; great-grandchildren Dylan Ware, Dakota Ware, Samuel Meelberg, Abrianna Meelberg, Isla Pauling, Olive Pauling, Sylvie Pauling, Hazel Palmateer; many other relatives and friends. Delores was preceded in death by her parents George and Amanda Rediger; husband Harry; son Duane Pauling and six siblings. Reverend Tim Renstrom will officiate funeral services for Delores: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation for family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in the Union Cemetery at Maplewood. Memorials in Delores’s memory may be directed to Lakeside Medical Center, 129 6th Avenue SE, Pine City, MN 55063. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Delores LaMae Pauling
