Debra Jane Vogel

Debbie Vogel, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend to all who knew her of North Branch passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She had just turned 70. Debra Jane Cook was born November 11, 1950 to James and Shirley (Wood) Cook in Farmington, Minnesota. Debbie graduated from Rush City High School and went on to work in the North Branch school district as a pre-school aide. In 1970, Debbie married the love of her life, Ronald Vogel. Together they raised two sons, Nicolas and Michael Vogel. Debbie was first and foremost a wife and mother. She was a stay at home mom and homemaker until her children were old enough to begin school. Debbie enjoyed camping with her husband, playing cards, board games, bingo, reading and coloring. She was known for her loving, kind, funny, yet sassy personality and loved to joke with everyone. Debbie had a love not only for her children, but any children she encountered, often times taking way too long to get through the grocery store as she was always running into kids she worked with and wanted to get an update, she sure did have the gift of gab. Debbie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald Vogel of North Branch; sons Nicolas Vogel of Lino Lakes, Michael Vogel of Arden Hills; siblings Steve (Louise) Cook of Alexandria, Brad Cook of Rock Creek, Val Sybrant of Brooklyn Park, Pete Cook, Joe (Regina) Cook, John (Kathy) Cook and Tim (Tammy) Cook all of Rush City; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Shirley Cook; siblings Corey Cook and Jan (Jerry) Radman. Services for Debbie will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials will be used for future families in need of funeral funds. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel www.funeralandcremationservice.com
