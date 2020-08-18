Debra "Debbie" Ann Marlton

Debra Ann “Debbie” Marlton (Hoffman), age 66 of Deerwood died at her home on August 16, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1953 in Cambridge to Arthur and Jeanette (Sherstad) Marlton. She received her degree in teaching from Concordia College in Morehead. She was a retired Business Administration Teacher serving the Crosby-Ironton School District for 41 years and was the Ladies Golf Coach for 30 years. Debbie was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby, serving as church organist for 33 years. She also filled in playing organ for several area churches. As grandma, she was known as Puget. Debbie is survived by three daughters, Aubrey (Jeremy) Koop of Deerwood, Marla Hoffman of Minneapolis and Ally (Derek Wessman) Hoffman of Crosslake; one brother, Jon (Deb) Marlton of Dalbo; three sisters, Pam (Jim) Peterson of Alexandria, Jan (Tom) Scearcy of Alexandria and Marci (George) Phillips of Chapel Hill, NC; and five grandchildren. Preceding Debbie in death are her parents; former husband, Rob Hoffman; God Children, Kyle Nielson and Jaran Connor. A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
