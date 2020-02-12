Deborah A. Wendell, age 67 of Harris, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. Deb was born on July 1, 1952 in Minneapolis to parents, LeRoy and Dorothy (Minor) Larson. The family lived in Prior Lake during her early years and eventually moved to the Circle Pines area where she attended and graduated from Forest Lake High School. Deb worked as a waitress her entire life at several different restaurants in the area. She also owned and operated the Home Plate Restaurant in North Branch for a short time. She married Rod Wendell on October 3, 1971 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Circle Pines. Deborah loved watching birds and time in her garden as well as fishing. She enjoyed a cup of coffee and eating cake with her sister, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Deb is survived by her children, Gwen (Terry) Spychalla of Kerrick, Jennifer (Greg) Vacinek of Harris and Vance (Desiree) Wendell of North Branch; sister, Joan “Dutch” Grabinski of Billings, MT; brothers, Jim (Dixie) Larson of Pequot Lakes and Jack (Karen) Larson of Duluth; her seven grandchildren, Jake, Hunter, Megan, Ethan, Adyson, Isabella and Oaklynn and great-grandson, Wesley; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Dorothy; sister, Pam; brothers, Ron, Gary and Rich; her grandson, Mikey and her soulmate, Rod. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Access Church in North Branch with Pastor Kevin Haseltine officiating. Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Family interment will take place at Twitchell Cemetery in Lino Lakes at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.