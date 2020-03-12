Vernon Orlan Hanson Vernon Orlan Hanson, age 81, of Cambridge, passed away March 12, 2020. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, (763)689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com

To send flowers to the family of Vernon Hanson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 17
American Legion Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
8:00PM
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the American Legion Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.