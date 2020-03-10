Kristin Michelle Coffman Kristin Michelle Coffman, age 51, of St. Francis, passed away March 9, 2020. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, (763)689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com

To send flowers to the family of Kristin Coffman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 21
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 21, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.