Harriet H.J. Lood Harriet H.J. Lood, age 94, of Cambridge, passed away Feb. 12, 2020. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge, (763)689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
621 Old Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Guaranteed delivery before Harriet's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
621 Old Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Guaranteed delivery before Harriet's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 18
Committal
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:50AM
11:50AM
Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Guaranteed delivery before Harriet's Committal begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.