Gloria A. Carlson Gloria A. Carlson, age 88, of Cambridge, passed away March 7, 2020. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge, (763)689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com

To send flowers to the family of Gloria Carlson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gloria's Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gloria's Memorial Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.