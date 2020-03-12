Glenn E. Westman Glenn E. Westman, age 96, of Cambridge, passed away March 10, 2020. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home Cremation Services, (763)689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Mar 16
Interment following funeral service
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
