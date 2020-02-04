Donald “Don” C. Sears Donald “Don” C. Sears, age 83, of Sandstone, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN, (320)245-2376. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Methven Funeral and Cremation Services
114 5th Street
Sandstone, MN 55072
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
United Church of Christ
210 Commercial Ave N
Sandstone, MN 55072
Feb 5
Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
United Church of Christ
210 Commercial Ave N
Sandstone, MN 55072
