Cloe L. Alsen Cloe L. Alsen, age 19, of Cambridge, passed away March 4, 2020. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge, (763)689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com

Service information

Mar 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
