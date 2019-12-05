Brent S. Lee Brent S. Lee, age 68, of Stacy, passed away Nov. 24, 2019. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation service, (763)689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Brent S. Lee
Service information
Dec 14
Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Oak Haven Church
1555 Constance Blvd NE
Ham Lake, MN 55304
Dec 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 14, 2019
11:00AM
Oak Haven Church
1555 Constance Blvd NE
Ham Lake, MN 55304
