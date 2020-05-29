Deanna M. Johnson

Deanna Mae Johnson (nee Kriesel) age 82 of Cambridge passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Deanna worked as a Social worker for 24 years at the Cambridge Regional Treatment Facility, earning many awards for exemplary service. She loved babies, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, movies, reading and a great game of Cribbage with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her loving partner Doug Carlson and brother-in-law Don Laurence. Deanna is survived by her children Steve (Sherry) Johnson of Cambridge, Scott (Jamie) Johnson of Princeton and Lisa (Jeff) Brecht of Champlin; grandchildren; Sara (Chad) Larsen, Shawn (Hannah) Johnson, Alison (Cory) Rose, Randy Johnson (fiancée Karen Haubert), Joshua Brecht, Lindsay Brecht and Lydia Brecht; great Grandchildren; Axel and Henry Larsen, Rylie, Nora and Charlie Johnson and Mia LeeAn Rose, siblings Kay Mayer of Mpls, Susan (Gary) Snapko of Champlin, Judy Laurence of Maple Grove, Arline (Dale) Stern of Crystal, Jeannie (Gary) Novotny of Tennessee and Gary (Carol) Kriesel of Park Rapids. Deanna’s family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Buzzell’s Shady Oaks care center, Isanti for the exceptional care and devotion given to our Mother. A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
