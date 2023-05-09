Dean Gordon Grell

Dean Gordon Grell, 64, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

He was born in Braham, MN to Gordon and Emogene (Pearson) Grell on November 20, 1958. Dean attended Moody School until the age of 11. Then he moved to Grand Rapids where he graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1977. He went on to attend Dunwoody College and graduated in 1979. After graduation, Dean was offered a position at Bemis Bag as a drafter/designer of packaging machinery equipment. He had a successful 43 year career moving up through multiple professional titles and company name changes where he retired as the Director of Aftermarket and Upgrade Systems at Barry Wehmiller.

