Dean Gordon Grell, 64, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
He was born in Braham, MN to Gordon and Emogene (Pearson) Grell on November 20, 1958. Dean attended Moody School until the age of 11. Then he moved to Grand Rapids where he graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1977. He went on to attend Dunwoody College and graduated in 1979. After graduation, Dean was offered a position at Bemis Bag as a drafter/designer of packaging machinery equipment. He had a successful 43 year career moving up through multiple professional titles and company name changes where he retired as the Director of Aftermarket and Upgrade Systems at Barry Wehmiller.
On September 26, 1981, he was united in marriage to Julie Leaf at Cambridge Lutheran Church. They raised their two kids in Cambridge.
Dean loved to golf, hunt, fish, and spend time with his family and friends. His absolute favorite thing to do was to be with his grandchildren. Dean's love of sports was evident as he followed every Minnesota sports team closely and it also provided him an opportunity to get his friends together for a game. Nascar was another passion; it led him to planning trips to watch the races, doing fantasy leagues, and again, allowing him to have another reason to call and get together with his friends. He was always the party planner and event organizer. No one knew how to have more fun than him.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Gordon Grell; mom, Emogene Anderson and step-dad, Kenny Anderson.
Dean is survived by his wife Julie, the love of his life of 41 years, of Cambridge; daughter Janelle Grell (significant other, Jessey); son Matt (Molly) Grell of Isanti; three grandchildren Brayden Spanier, and Elin and Beckham Grell; sisters DeVona (Tom) Petz, Roxie (Dennis) Doyle, and Connie (Irwin) Frizzell of Grand Rapids; brother Glen (Tracy) Grell of Stanchfield; his father and mother in law Donald (Verna) Leaf of Cambridge; brother in law Mark (Rhonda) Leaf of Cambridge; sister in law Sharry Schusted (Jeff) of Pine City; brother in law Dave Schusted of Cambridge; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held at Cambridge Lutheran Church on Thursday, June 1st from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to service on Friday. A memorial service will be held the following day, Friday, June 2nd, at 1:00 p.m. in the Cambridge Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.